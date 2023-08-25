PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A man was arrested early Friday morning for a stabbing.

A Peoria police news release confirms officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. to the 600 block of W. Main for a reported stabbing.

A man was found suffering from a stab wound. He was transported to local hospital. Thankfully, the injuries were not life-threatening.

Police later found the suspect had returned to the scene of the stabbing and placed him into custody without incident.

31-year-old Gene Thompson Jr. was arrested for aggravated battery and transported to Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding violent crimes can contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.