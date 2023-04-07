PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Thursday altercation between two men led to one being arrested for stabbing the other.

According to a Peoria police press release, officers responded Thursday night in the 1200 block of N Frink Street regarding a stabbing.

An adult male victim with stab wounds was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officers located 43-year-old Samuel Oyeyemi in an upstairs room and took him into custody after learning that a physical altercation led to the stabbing.

Oyeyemi was arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated domestic battery and has been transported to Peoria County Jail.