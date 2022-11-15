PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A local man was indicted Tuesday for being in possession of a fire truck owned by the Peoria Fire Department.

Brandon D. Knight, 24, is alleged to have been in possession of a stolen motor vehicle on Sept. 24.

The vehicle in question? None other than Engine #2 of the Peoria Fire Department.

Knight was indicted on the charge of aggravated possession of a stolen motor vehicle, with said vehicle being a fire truck with value exceeding $25,000.

He is set to appear in court for arraignment on Dec. 15 at 9:30 a.m.