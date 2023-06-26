PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police had to break up a fight on Sunday while on patrol.

A Peoria police press release confirms officers witnessed a fight happening near 400 block of Fulton Street.

The fight ended as officers approached. Two women confirmed they were approached by an unknown man who attacked them. Another man who stepped in to help the women was also attacked.

The suspect, 33-year-old Bryce Crandall was still near Fulton Street, officers found a handgun on his person.

Crandall has been arrested for aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon and has been transported to Peoria County Jail.

The victims have minor injuries.