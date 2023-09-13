PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple charges Tuesday.

According to a Peoria police news release, officers located 20-year-old Tyrone K. Dillon in a vehicle with two others near Sunburst and Fallen Oak Lanes in Peoria at approximately 1:52 p.m. All three were detained without incident.

While searching the vehicle, officers said they located a loaded handgun and illegal drugs. All three were transported to the Peoria police station to be interviewed, but two were released.

Dillon was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of:

Vehicular Hijacking

Possession of a stolen motor vehicle

Theft

Aggravated use of a weapon

Possession of a handgun

Possession of a handgun without a FOID card

And an active warrant for a 2022 Peoria County case where he’s accused of possessing a stolen firearm.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.