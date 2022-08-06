PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria police arrested Elander L. Simmons on multiple charges after his employer reported his behavior to the police.

Police were called to a business in the 1000 block of W. Detweiller just before noon on Friday, Aug. 5 for reports of a male employee, identified as Simmons, making threats to the staff.

33-year-old Simmons was located nearby the business when police arrived. Officers witnessed Simmons discard a backpack, which they later discovered carried a loaded handgun.

Police seized the firearm and placed Simmons into custody without incident.

Simmons was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, aggravated assault, and unlawful possession of cannabis. He was transported to the Peoria County Jail.

