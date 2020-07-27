Peoria man arrested for two shootings and theft incident

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested a man investigators say was involved in two shootings and a theft-related incident.

According to a news release, Laison March, 22, is facing charges from the three incidents, including resisting/obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, no FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and theft. He also was found to be wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.

On Saturday, July 25, officials said an officer was en route to another call when he observed a vehicle disregarding traffic signals and initiated a traffic stop at Adams and Pecan Street. The driver fled, committing other traffic offenses before two back seat occupants fled on foot. A police K-9 found March and another man, and officers arrested them.

Officials said investigators later determined March was wanted in connection with a shooting reported July 14th near Sheridan and Brons, where a male was shot in the leg.

March was also arrested, police said, for a July 2 theft-related incident in the 600 block of West Hanssler regarding trouble with a white male.

March is in the Peoria County Jail. Court records state he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 20.

Latest Headlines

Stay Connected

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

COVID-19 IN CENTRAL ILLINOIS

Trending Stories

Latest Local News

More Local News