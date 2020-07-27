Peoria man arrested for two shootings and theft incident

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police have arrested a man investigators say was involved in two shootings and a theft-related incident.

According to a news release, Laison March, 22, is facing charges from the three incidents, including resisting/obstructing an officer, unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, no FOID card, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and theft. He also was found to be wanted on a Department of Corrections warrant.

On Saturday, July 25, officials said an officer was en route to another call when he observed a vehicle disregarding traffic signals and initiated a traffic stop at Adams and Pecan Street. The driver fled, committing other traffic offenses before two back seat occupants fled on foot. A police K-9 found March and another man, and officers arrested them.

Officials said investigators later determined March was wanted in connection with a shooting reported July 14th near Sheridan and Brons, where a male was shot in the leg.

March was also arrested, police said, for a July 2 theft-related incident in the 600 block of West Hanssler regarding trouble with a white male.

March is in the Peoria County Jail. Court records state he is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on Aug. 20.

