Another arrest made in connection to Peoria’s One Stop homicide

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police made an arrest in connection to gas station homicide Tuesday, Feb. 9.

A joint operation between the United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force and members of the Peoria Police Department Target Offender Unit located 19-year-old Dearian Y. Patterson.

Patterson was one of three suspects in the Jan. 29 Peoria One Stop gas station homicide.

Patterson was arrested at approximately 2:58 p.m. near the corner of W Main St. and Bourland Ave. in Peoria. Patterson was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest.

Patterson was interviewed at the Peoria Police station and was arrested for aggravated discharge of a firearm, aggravated unlawful use of weapons, not having a FOID card, and unlawful possession of a firearm under the age of 21.

Paterson has been transported to the Peoria County Jail. Peoria Police are still looking for Jamere Laster in connection to this investigation.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria Police at 309-673-4521 or Crime Stoppers at 309-673-9000.