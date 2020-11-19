Peoria man arrested in Knox County on 8 charges including possession, intent to deliver

KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was pulled over for speeding but ended up in the Knox County Jail after being arrested for eight seperate offenses.

On Thursday, a vehichle traveling 87 MPH in a 70 MPH zone was pulled over by the Knox County Sheriff’s Department.

During the stop, deputies found a modified 12 gauge shot gun, 29 medical use only THC pens and eight bags of cannabis with approximately 400 grams of cannabis.

Jaylon Walden, 22, of Peoria, was arrested for armed violence, driving under the influence of intoxicating compounds, unlawful posession/consumption of cannibas in a motor vehichle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of canibas, possession of canibas with intent to deliver, speeding and improper lane usage.

Walden was transported to the Knox County Jail where bond has not yet been set.