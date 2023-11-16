PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 53-year-old Peoria man was taken to the county jail Wednesday afternoon on a slew of alleged weapons charges, the police department said.

According to Semone Roth, a police spokeswoman, officers stopped the car of Price L. Russell in the 900 block of North Bourland Avenue which is near the Campustown shopping center.

The traffic stop, just before 4 p.m., revealed he had a suspended driver’s license and when officers searched his car, they allegedly found a handgun and a stun gun inside.

Russell was booked on the charges of alleged aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, having no valid FOID card and several traffic offenses.