PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested on drug and weapon-related charges Monday.

According to a Peoria Police press release, the Peoria Police Department Special Investigations Division, Special Response Team, and the Drug Enforcement Administration executed a federal warrant at a residence near E. Lasalle Street and N. Indiana Avenue at 9:32 a.m.

While executing the warrant, officers located 498.95 grams of methamphetamine, 46 grams of heroin, 112 grams of cannabis, 62 grams of cocaine and 186 grams of crack cocaine, a stolen handgun, and a large sum of currency.

During the investigation, officers arrested 47-year-old Harold U. McGhee for numerous drug and weapon offenses. McGhee has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411, or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (309) 673-9000.