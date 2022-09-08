PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is in jail Thursday after police found a large amount of weed inside his home, according to Public Information Officer Semone Roth.

Police arrested 38-year-old Derrick L. Ratliff on possession/delivery of cannabis during an executed search warrant.

Just before 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police were called to a home at the intersection of Madison Avenue and Beacon Street for a call of family trouble. When they arrived, officers found a man and a woman arguing with each other.

While they were there, officers observed and were informed of a large amount of cannabis inside the home.

Shortly after leaving, police came back to the residence with a search warrant and seized 1,746 grams of cannabis as well as drug equipment.

Those with any information on any crimes are encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at 673-4521, tip411 (anonymous), or Crime Stoppers (anonymous) at 673-9000.