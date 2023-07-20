PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Members of the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigation Division (SID) and SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in the 100 block of East Gift Avenue in Peoria Wednesday morning.

According to a press release from the Peoria Police Department, officers arrived at the residence at 6:02 a.m., where they detained Christopher W. Crawford, 29, without incident.

During the search of the residence, officers found and seized a large amount of illegal drugs and drug paraphernalia.

Crawford was then transported to the Peoria Police Department for further questioning and was arrested for Possession of Controlled Substances with Intent to Deliver and Unlawful Possesion of a Controlled Substance.

Crawford is now being held at the Peoria County Jail.