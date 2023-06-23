PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department SWAT team assisted the Peoria Area Federal Firearm Taskforce execute a warrant that led to a drug and gun arrest Thursday.

According to a Peoria police news release, Detrey D. Robinson, 27, was arrested on federal drug and gun charges.

Police executed a warrant on a residence near Ann and Blaine Streets at approximately 7:50 p.m. Officers detained three individuals inside, and located an AR-style rifle, a stolen 9mm handgun with a full auto switch, a .40-caliber handgun, and illegal drugs.

Robinson has been taken to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.