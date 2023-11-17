PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on gun and drug charges on Thursday following an investigation by the Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division (SID) regarding the report of unlawful delivery of controlled substances in the 2200 block of West Garden Street.

A Peoria Police Department release said while investigating the report, officers saw a vehicle that was associated with the suspect, 51-year-old Percy Lee Renfo, parked along West Garden Street. They also spotted Renfro leave the residence, enter the vehicle, and drive away.

Officers then conducted a traffic stop on Renfro and he was detained without incident.

In a search warrant on the residence, officers found and seized illegal drugs, a loaded handgun, ammunition, drug packaging, and drug equipment.

After an interview at the police department, Renfro was arrested for unlawful possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug equipment, no FOID, and possession of a firearm by a felon. He was taken to the Peoria County Jail.