PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on gun and drug charges Thursday.

According to a Peoria police news release, 48-year-old Cortez A. Flowers was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and distribution of a controlled substance.

Peoria Police Department’s Special Investigations Division and SWAT unit executed a search warrant on a residence near Howett and Charlton Street at 6 a.m. Thursday.

Officers detained Flowers and another man inside the residence and located a large amount of illegal drugs, drug equipment, drug packaging and a gun.

Flowers has been sent to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding violent crime is encouraged to contact the Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers(anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.