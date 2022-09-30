PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in Peoria on multiple charges Thursday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 34-year-old Cameron A. Foster was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, and aggravated battery and mob action in an unrelated case.

Officers were investigating a home for the illegal sale of drugs near Evans Street and Perry Avenue Thursday. Peoria police special investigation division and the special response team executed a search warrant on the residence at 1:32 p.m. and detained Foster without incident.

During the search, officers seized and located two handguns.

Foster has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Peoria Police Department at (309) 673-4521, tip411, or Crime Stoppers at (309) 673-9000.