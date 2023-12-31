PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man on several gun-related charges on Friday.

According to Peoria Police spokeswoman Semone Roth, officers responded to the area near Oakcrest and Molleck drives at 11:09 p.m. after two shots were fired inside a residence.

When officers arrived, they met the people in the residence and took 35-year-old Norman Johnson Jr. was taken into custody without incident.

Roth said Johnson was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated assault, reckless discharge, no FOID and criminal trespass to property.

No injuries were reported during this incident.

Johnson was transported to the Peoria County Jail where he remained as of Sunday afternoon.