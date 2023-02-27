PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department arrested a man for discharging a firearm inside a residence early Monday morning.

According to a Peoria police press release, police responded to the 3300 block of N Gale for trouble with multiple people standing near a vehicle parked in front of a residence.

Two occupants were inside the vehicle with a handgun and officers began investigating.

Officers heard a gunshot inside the residence the vehicle was parked in front of. All residents were ordered to exit the house.

Further investigation led to officers arresting 30-year-old Dominick Clark for discharging the firearm.

Two other firearms were discovered inside and outside the home as well as illegal drugs.

Clark was arrested for aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon, reckless discharge of a firearm, no FOID, and possession of a controlled substance.