PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested on multiple gun charges during a traffic stop near Mission Road and Newman Parkway at 2:14 a.m. Friday.

According to a Peoria police press release, 39-year-old Jason Vance was arrested for unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card, possession of a stolen firearm, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, driving on a suspended license and two warrants on file.

Officers observed a handgun near Vance in his vehicle during the traffic stop. The three occupants were removed from the vehicle and detained without incident.

The firearm was loaded and previously reported as stolen.

Vance has been transported to the Peoria County Jail.

Anyone with information regarding any violent crime is encouraged to contact Peoria police at 309-673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at 309-673-9000.