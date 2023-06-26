PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested early Friday morning after a traffic stop in the 2100 block of Drury Lane.

According to a news release, Peoria police established probable cause to search the vehicle during the stop and found a loaded handgun with a full magazine and illegal drugs.

The driver is identified as 20-year-old Tyrell A. Washington. He was arrested for Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Armed Violence, Unlawful Possession with Intent to Deliver, Unlawful Delivery of Cannabis, Unlawful Possession of a Handgun, Unlawful Possession of Cannabis, Possession of a Firearm without a Valid FOID Card and Traffic Violations.

Washington was transported to the Peoria County Jail.