Peoria man arrested on weapons charges in LaSalle County

OTTAWA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was jailed in LaSalle County on felony charges after a traffic stop there.

According to a news release from the LaSalle County Sheriffs Department, deputies pulled a vehicle over driven by Edward Maclin, 23, Monday at approximately 7:15 p.m. at U.S. Route 6 and East 12th Road. Other details were not released, but officials said Maclin faces charges of Aggravated Use of a Weapon, and Obstructing Identification.

Additionally, the news release said Maclin was given citations for Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle, Possession of Adult Use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, Expired Registration, Improper Display of License Plate, and Driving on a Suspended License.

It’s not clear if or when Maclin will make an appearance in court.