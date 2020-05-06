Peoria man arrested regarding weekend shooting

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested in connection to a weekend shooting that sent one person to the hospital.

The Peoria Police Department arrested 27-year-old Davaughn M. Alexander on Wednesday for reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police responded to the 200 block of N MacArthur Hwy regarding a large crowd in the business parking lot at approximately 12:04 a.m. Sunday. Upon arrival, officers observed a parking lot full of cars and several people in the lot. Officers reported hearing gunfire and people running as well as vehicles fleeing the area.

Alexander was taken into custody on Monday without incident.

Dispatch told officers already on the scene that seven ShotSpotter alerts were received, indicating 23 rounds fired in the area of their location, spokeswoman Amy Dotson said. Officers located the victim, an adult male, with a gunshot wound to the torso. He was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

During the course of the investigation, detectives were able to determine that multiple people were shooting.

Just over two miles away and at around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the PPD also responded to a shooting in a large crowd of about 200 people around a house in the area of the 1500 block of Westmoreland. Perry King, 33, was found with gunshot wounds and was transported to OSF Saint Francis Medical Center, where he was ultimately pronounced dead.