PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man was arrested in the early morning hours of Thursday on gun and drug related charges.

According to a news release from the Peoria Police Department, Special Investigations Division Officers went to a residence in the 2400 block of North Sheridan Road to conduct an investigation into methamphetamine sales around 6 a.m. Thursday.

Officers were able to obtain a search warrant and searched the residence with assistance from the Peoria Police Department SWAT Team. They recovered a double-barrel shotgun, various caliber ammunition, cannabis and methamphetamine packaged for delivery, drug equipment, and assorted packaging materials.

Based upon the report number released by police, it appears Jordan A. Robinson, 29, was booked into the county jail by the Peoria Police Department with these same charges Thursday morning. However, it was unclear how he was involved with the incident or if he was the man arrested.