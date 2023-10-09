PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested for multiple alleged gun charges on Sunday.

According to Peoria police, 25-year-old Javion A. Younger was arrested for alleged aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a stolen firearm, no FOID, battery in an unrelated incident and an active warrant.

Officers first saw Younger enter a vehicle at a business near MacArthur Highway and John H. Gwynn Jr. Avenue, and drive to another business near Main and Ellis streets.

When officers approached his vehicle, they allegedly observed a semi-automatic handgun with an extended magazine inside his vehicle. Officers later learned the handgun was reported as stolen.

Younger was taken to the Peoria County Jail where he remained as of late Monday morning.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Peoria police at (309) 673-4521, tip411 (anonymously), or Crime Stoppers (anonymously) at (309) 673-9000.