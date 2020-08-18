Peoria man behind bars after allegedly robbing, raping two women

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is in custody after allegedly raping two women in the span of nearly two weeks.

A Peoria County indictment sent to WMBD shows in late June, 29-year-old Marquiese Talley allegedly robbed a woman at gunpoint in Bradley Park.

The court document reads “he knowingly committed an act of sexual penetration” to the woman “by the use of force or threat of force and he displayed a firearm” and robbed her of money.

Nearly two weeks later, the indictment said Talley robbed another woman at N. Brookdale Place in Peoria. The document alleges Talley threatened the woman with a gun, stole money from her, and then raped her.

Talley is charged with aggravated criminal sexual assault, armed robbery, criminal sexual assault, and aggravated robbery.

His bond is currently set at $250,000.

A jury trial has been set for November.

This developing story will be updated as more information becomes available.

