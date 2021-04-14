Peoria man behind bars, sentenced for killing baby daughter

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been convicted for the murder of his 6-month-old daughter.

According to Peoria County Court records, 21-year-old Kyle Purser pleaded guilty to first degree murder Tuesday in the death of his daughter, Lisa Purser.

The incident took place in September of 2019. According to prosecutors, Purser was watching his daughter when he held her to his chest until she stopped breathing.



Purser will spend 20 years in the Illinois Department of Corrections, with a three-year mandated supervised release. He must serve the entirety of his sentence.