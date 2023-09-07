PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was arrested Wednesday after police allegedly found drugs and money in his vehicle.

Semone Roth, a Peoria police spokeswoman, said 43-year-old Telis D. Bailey was booked into the Peoria County Jail that day on charges of possession of a controlled substances, possession with intent to deliver and several traffic violations.

It was not immediately clear if Bailey has been formally charged in Peoria County Circuit Court by prosecutors.

Roth said that members of the department’s Special Investigations Division were in the 100 block of Northeast Monroe Street when about 3:45 p.m. they allegedly saw a man conducting illegal drug sales from inside a vehicle.

The officers, Roth said, continued their investigation and saw the subject conduct several other illegal drug transactions in Downtown Peoria. They followed his vehicle until it stopped in the 800 block of Northeast Jefferson Avenue where he was taken into custody, Roth said.