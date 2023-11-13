PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A South Peoria man faces up to life in prison after being charged over the weekend in connection with a fatal shooting earlier this year.

Donte D. Agnew, 21, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on Monday, charged with first-degree murder in connection with the Feb. 11 shooting of Davion Parker.

Police have been looking for him since the shooting along with another man, 24-year-old Torreon Carey. A prosecutor with the Peoria County State’s Attorney’s office said Carey has not been taken into custody.

Agnew will come back to court on Tuesday for his pretrial detention hearing. Under the new SAFE-T act, defense attorneys are entitled to get as much of the discovery — police reports usually — before their client appears in court for a judge to determine if pretrial detention is merited.

But in this case, as Agnew was officially charged over the weekend, the public defender on the case told Judge Sean Donahue that he hadn’t been able to review all the information before the 3 p.m. hearing Monday afternoon.

As such, the judge — with the consent of both sides — continued the detention hearing until Tuesday.

Parker had been shot at around 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 in the 3400 block of West Oakcrest Driv which is in the Lexington Hills apartment complex. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a vehicle in the parking lot and Parker was inside.

He was rushed to a local hospital but died five days later. He had been shot in the head.

This story will be updated.