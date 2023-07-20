PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man faces charges after being arrested Wednesday in connection with a shooting in the earlier this month in Peoria’s North Valley.

Tyron C. Nunn, 30, whose address is listed in Peoria County Jail records as being in the 700 block of North Shipman Street, was charged in Peoria County Circuit Court on Thursday with aggravated discharge of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a firearm in connection with the July 10 incident.

At 2 a.m. July 10, officers responded to an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system which indicated that one shot was fired in the 900 block of Northeast Madison Avenue. Initial information from the scene said a verbal altercation took place between two people when a person, allegedly Nunn, fired a gun at the vehicle of the other party. No injuries reported.

Peoria police officers arrested Nunn on Wednesday evening in the 1600 block of North Knoxville Avenue without incident after they saw his car. Officers waited until he got into the car and drove off to take him into custody.

If convicted, he faces up to 15 years in prison.