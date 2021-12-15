Peoria man charged in relation to Bloomington firearm burglary

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was charged in relation to the burglary of firearms from Smiley’s Sports Shop in Bloomington on Sunday.

According to a press release from the Central District of Illinois United States Attorney’s Office, 20-year-old Dajuan Edwards-Melton was arrested Monday for burglarizing a gun store and possessing a stolen firearm.

Bloomington Police initially responded to Smiley Sport Shop Sunday and observed evidence of forced entry to the business and shattered glass firearm displays.

It was determined that 25 firearms were stolen during the burglary.

The investigation led officers to Edwards-Melton, who was found in possession of one of the stolen firearms.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley ordered Edwards-Melton detained pending a detention hearing on Dec. 17, 2021.

If convicted, Edwards-Melton could face up to ten years in jail, a $250,000 fine, and three years supervised release.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Firearms, Tobacco & Explosives, the Peoria Police Department, and the Bloomington Police Department all assisted in the investigation.