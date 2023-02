PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– Peoria police have charged a man for assaulting and then robbing a hardware store employee at Nena Hardware.

According to a Grand Jury press release, 40-year-old Patrick Stewart cut the face of an employee with a hand tool that he stole.

Stewart has been charged with retail theft and aggravated assault.

His arraignment date is set for Feb. 16 and bail has been set for $20,000.