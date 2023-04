PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man arrested in March for battery with a firearm is going to the Peoria grand jury.

According to a Peoria grand jury press release, 22-year-old Diondre King has been indicted with aggravated battery and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, a Class X and Class 4 felony.

King had been arrested on March 5 when he was wanted for a Peoria County warrant.

The arraignment date is set for April 13 and bond is set at $80,0000.