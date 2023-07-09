PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man is facing a first-degree murder charge in the wake of a Thursday night shooting in Peoria that left one person dead and another injured with gunshot wounds.

Ronnie Simmons, 21, was charged with first-degree murder, aggravated battery, and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.

Peoria police responded Thursday evening to the intersection of NE Madison Avenue and Spring Street on reports of two people who had been shot and were taken to OSF in a private vehicle. Officers were informed that a witness had shot dice with three men earlier that day, two of whom were the victims.

Throughout the game, Simmons was losing money and left repeatedly to get more cash. When Simmons came back, the victims were about to go, and he tried to rob them at gunpoint, demanding they, “give it up.” Simmons then shot Davis, and when the other victim tried to take the gun from Simmons, he was shot too.

Simmons ran from the scene on foot and was taken into custody in a house on NE Madison Avenue. Police found a handgun inside that house.

After arriving at the hospital, Davis was pronounced dead. Peoria Country Coroner Jamie Harwood said Davis was “initially conscious and alert” when he arrived at the hospital, but his condition rapidly declined. Despite aggressive resuscitation efforts, he was pronounced deceased in the trauma room at 6:49 p.m.

The other victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Simmons now sits in the Peoria County Jail. His bond was set at $1.5 million.