Peoria man charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Sunday, Aug. 1, Shavaun C. Leemon was charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Leemon fired a handgun at two Peoria County Sheriff’s Deputies on Friday, July 30. His bond was set at $1 million.

Multiple incidents involving the defendant prompted deputies to respond on Friday. That day, Leemon was involved in a hit-and-run, as well as a shooting.

When deputies told Leemon to stop, he fired multiple rounds at deputies. At least nine shell casings were found, but no one was injured.

This case is currently being investigated by the Illinois State Police, as deputies fired their weapons in return.

The defendant is likely to face additional charges.