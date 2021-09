PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has died after a swimming incident on Sunday night.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Stephen Jones drowned at the Lake of the Ozarks.

Investigators said Jones jumped off a diving board into the water and did not come back up. He was pronounced dead by the Camden County Medical Examiner just before 8:30 p.m. that night.

The Osage Beach Police Department, Osage Beach Fire and Mid County Dive Team responded.