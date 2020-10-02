Peoria man evading attempted traffic stop hospitalized after crashing vehicle

ELMWOOD, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria County sheriff confirmed a Peoria man is in the hospital Friday morning after he crashed his vehicle just west of Illinois Route 78.

Sheriff Brian Asbell said in a press release around 8:02 a.m., 23-year-old Fernando Sandoval of Peoria was driving his Silver Honda minivan when he approached a traffic stop. Asbell said Sandoval was speeding, going 73 mph in a 55 mph speed zone.

He said when a Peoria County Sheriff’s lieutenant tried to stop Sandoval, who was driving westbound in the 8000 block of Southport Road, Sandoval accelerated and began displaying aggressive driving behaviors to evade the police.

Asbell said Sandoval started recklessly passing vehicles and drove through a 4-way stop intersection at Southport and Taylor roads. He said the lieutenant ended the chase at this point due to Sandoval’s driving patterns.

The report indicated an officer from Elmwood Police Department heading east on Southport Road could clock Sandoval by radar at 109 mph. The officer reported similar driving patterns as the lieutenant and Sandoval blowing past an intersection of Southport and Illinois Route 78.

The officer said Sandoval continued west just before he crashed after failing to navigate a bend in the roadway in the 23600 block of Gerber Road. A witness of the crash said the vehicle rolled about five or six times into a field on the south side of the roadway.

Asbell said Sandoval sustained major injuries from the crash. A Life Flight airlifted Sandoval to OSF.

The incident remains under investigation. Asbell said Sandoval committed multiple traffic violations, including felony aggravated fleeing and eluding police.

