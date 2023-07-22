PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man will go to trial in September on federal charges that he illegally possessed a handgun as a convicted felon.

Donald L. Yarber, 28, appeared in U.S. District Court in Peoria before U.S. Magistrate Judge Jonathan Hawley on Friday where he was arraigned on the charges. A Sept. 18 trial was set in the courtroom of Senior U.S. District Judge Michael Mihm.

Yarber waived a detention hearing and agreed to be held in the custody of U.S. marshals pending the conclusion of his case. If convicted he faces up to 10 years in federal prison.

According to a criminal complaint filed last week, Peoria police officers stopped the Nissan Altima after a traffic violation. When officers walked up to the car, they smelled fresh marijuana from the inside of the car and saw burnt marijuana cigars in the center console of the vehicle.

When they arrested Yarber, they also found a bag with pot residue as well as a bullet on his shoe. The bullet, the complaint stated, matched five live rounds of ammunition found under the center console of the car, which was registered to Yarber as well as a 9mm Glock Model 19 handgun which was under the passenger’s side of the console.

Yarber, the complaint stated, was convicted in a 2020 Peoria County case for aggravated unlawful of a weapon and sentenced to 30 months in prison.