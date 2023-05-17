PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A 44-year-old Peoria man faces up to 30 years in prison after being indicted Tuesday by a Peoria County grand jury in connection with a shooting late last month.

Antonio D. Washington, who lives in the 2200 block of North University Street, faces charges of aggravated battery and possession of a weapon by a felon in connection with the April 22 incident.

He has been in custody since April 24 on $75,000 bond. He will appear next in court on Thursday to be arraigned on the charges.

The shooting occurred in the 2500 block of North Sheridan Road. Members of the Peoria Police Department were called to the area at about 5:15 p.m. after the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated three rounds had been fired. When they arrived, officers found a man with apparent gunshot wounds on the scene. He was sent to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

At some point, Peoria police officers found a vehicle which had left the area had a high rate of speed. They tried to stop it but the car fled and eventually crashed at the intersection of High Street and Sheridan Road, according to police.

The driver fled and was arrested near the Landmark Apartments. He too had been shot and was brought to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries. It was unclear whether Washington was the driver of the vehicle or the man who was found at the initial crime scene.