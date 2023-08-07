PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man faces up to 60 years after pleading guilty to charges that he shot a Peoria police officer two years ago.

Tyrell J. Logan, 35, pleaded guilty in Peoria County Circuit Court to one count of aggravated battery with a firearm in connection with the Aug. 1, 2021, shooting of Officer Danny Marx while he was near the Taft Homes apartment complex.

In return for his plea, other counts of aggravated battery, aggravated discharge and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon were dropped. Without the deal, he faced a maximum of 60 years behind bars.

He faces a minimum of 15 years when sentenced Sept. 28 by Chief Peoria County Circuit Judge Katherine Gorman.

Normally, aggravated battery with a firearm carries a six-to-30-year prison range but because Logan pleaded guilty to shooting a police officer, the sentence was enhanced.

According to court records, Marx had been near the Taft just after midnight when he saw a large group of people fighting. He got out of his vehicle near the intersection of Adams and Green streets. As he approached the crowd, he was struck by a bullet in the ankle in the 200 block of Easton Street, according to court records.

His squad car was also hit, Peoria police had said in a news release.

According to court records, witnesses told police there had been a large group of people and some people had got into verbal disputes. Those grew heated and shots were fired. That’s when Marx was struck.

His bond was revoked pending trial. It was largely academic as he hasn’t been able to post the $100,000 required to be released from the Peoria County Jail.