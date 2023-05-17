PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Peoria man faces up to seven years after being indicted this week on charges he failed to report a traffic accident.

Bryson M. Barnes, 34, who lives in the 2000 block of North Idaho Street, faces a single count of failing to report an accident, a class 2 felony, after Peoria County grand jury heard his case on Tuesday.

The charge alleges he was involved in a traffic collision near the intersection of West Moss Avenue and North MacArthur Highway on March 3 that left a person injured. Rather than stopping to render aid or to report, Barnes fled, the charge alleges.

Using a license plate reader camera, Peoria police found Barnes’ vehicle just before 8:30 p.m. at a South Peoria intersection. There, they identified Barnes as the driver and searched his vehicle, according to ciproud.com archives. Inside the vehicle, officers found a loaded handgun and illegal drugs.

Barnes was indicted last month by another panel of grand jurors on meth possession and being a felon in possession of a weapon. He had previously been convicted of a drug possession charge in 2012, according to Peoria County court records.

That initial case is set for a trial in June. Barnes is scheduled to appear in court on the new charge on June 1 for his arraignment.