Peoria man facing charge of reckless homicide after fatal multi-vehicle crash

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been charged with reckless homicide Tuesday after a woman died following a multi-vehicle crash in September.

According to court records, Darien D Davis acted with “Willful and wanton disregard for the safety of others,” when driving at a high rate of speed and causing a multi-vehicle crash on Sept. 4 at 11:04 p.m.

During the crash, 50-year-old Jacqueline McDuffie was ejected from her vehicle and transported to Peoria’s OSF Medical Center in critical condition.

McDuffie remained hospitalized for several weeks and died as a result of severe, multiple blunt force traumas on Sept. 25.

Davis is also facing three charges of aggravated street racing.

According to the court document, Davis is currently in the custody of the sheriff’s office and is expected to appear in court on Oct. 28 for his arraignment.

Davis’s bond is currently set at $1 million.