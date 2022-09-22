PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man was sentenced to 28 months in federal prison Wednesday.

According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office Central District of Illinois, 26-year-old Arnez J. Salazar was sentenced for unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

On Jan. 14, Peoria police approached Salazar at a local pub to arrest him for an outstanding warrant. During the arrest, officers located a loaded handgun in an inner pocket of a coat Salazar wore into the pub.

At the time of the arrest, Salazar had multiple prior felony convictions which prohibit him from lawfully possessing a firearm.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Salazar was indicted in February and pled guilty in May. He has remained in the custody of the U.S. Marshals since his arrest.

The Peoria Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated this case.