PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man has been indicted by a federal jury on multiple drug related charges.

Raphael Thompson, 34, was charged via a superseding indictment with possession with intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession, and use of a firearm with drug trafficking, and possession of a firearm as a felon.

Thompson is currently in the custody of the United States Marshals Service.

As previously reported, Thompson was arrested in early February after Peoria Police found numerous drugs in a home on East Arcadia Avenue.

He was arrested at the scene for drug charges and weapon-related offenses.