PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) – A Peoria man was found guilty Wednesday of participating in a carjacking in early 2022.

Jurors in Peoria County Circuit Court deliberated for about 2 1/2 hours before finding Dayvon Dillard, 19, guilty of aggravated vehicular hijacking.

He now faces at least six and possibly up to 30 years in prison when sentenced on June 14 by Circuit Judge Kevin Lyons.

According to court records, Peoria police were called to the 2200 block of West Marquette Street at about 11 a.m. on Jan. 31, 2022, on a reported carjacking. Responding officers were told a gun-toting man had demanded a woman and her passenger get out of the vehicle. He then jumped in and took off.

The vehicle, according to police and court records, was located in the 900 block of South Warren Street. Dillard and an unnamed juvenile boy ran into a nearby vacant house where they were taken into custody, according to police.

The disposition of the minor’s case, which would have been handled in the juvenile division of Peoria County Circuit Court, wasn’t immediately known.