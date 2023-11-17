PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– A Peoria man received a 4.5-year sentence after being found guilty of fentanyl distribution.

44-year-old Martin McLain was convicted of three counts of distribution of a mixture containing fentanyl and one count of possession with intent to distribute 40 grams or more of a mixture containing fentanyl.

Court documents show that between December 2022 and January 2023, McLain sold a substance containing fentanyl and heroin in the Peoria area.

On Jan 18. a federal search warrant was executed in his Peoria home and 47.5 grams of a heroin and fentanyl mixture were found.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Springfield Resident Office, and the Peoria Police Department investigated the case.

He will have to serve his sentence concurrently.