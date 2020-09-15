Peoria man gets maximum 20 year sentence for federal drug charges

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — A Peoria man receives the maximum sentence of 20 years for conspiracy to distribute heroin and fentanyl and with possession of heroin and fentanyl with the intent to distribute.

Fifty-one-year-old David Major of East Forrest Hill in Peoria was in court Tuesday. U.S. District Judge James Shadid said Major attempted to tamper with a witness prior to sentencing. Judge Shadid also said Major is a repeated offender with prior convictions including aggravated kidnapping and unlawful delivery of heroin.

At the hearing, the government presented evidence that linked Major’s heroin and fentanyl to an overdose death that happened in Pekin in December of 2018. Evidence shows that Major purchased the drugs in Chicago and transported them to Peoria. According to evidence presented in February and March of 2019, Major transferred nearly $10,000 to his supplier for the drugs.

In October 2019, Major pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute heroin in February and March 2019, and two counts of distribution of heroin in February 2019 in Tazewell and Peoria counties.

The Drug Enforcement Administration and the Pekin Police Department investigated the case.