PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The man, charged in connection with the city’s first homicide of 2024, was ordered held in custody pending the outcome of his case.

David H. Stone, 39, was charged Friday in Peoria County Circuit Court with one count of first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Arlin Bermudez Castellon, 34, who was shot shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday.

While Stone was charged Friday, his detention hearing under the new SAFE-T Act was delayed until Monday. That’s because evidence was still being gathered against Stone. And given that a defense attorney is supposed to have police reports for a detention hearing, both sides agreed to wait until Monday.

Judge Mark Gilles set a Jan. 25 preliminary hearing for Stone though it is likely a grand jury will hear the case before then.

Bermudez Castellon suffered several gunshot wound and died from his injuries hours later.

During the hearing Friday, prosecutors said surveillance footage showed two people pulling up to the house, going inside and a minute later, Bermudez Castellon running out of the house and collapsing in the front yard.

Found in the front yard were two shell casings. Also found inside the front door were more shell casings, according to court records.

Officers were able to use nearby license plate reader cameras as well as the surveillance footage to link the getaway car to Stone, according to prosecutors.

If convicted, Stone faces up to 60 years in prison.