PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Central Peoria man was ordered held pending the outcome of the first-degree murder case filed against him, a judge ordered Monday.

Amorta Nelson, 25, appeared in Peoria County Circuit Court on a single murder count in connection with the Sept. 18 shooting death of Antonio Hardy, 33, who was shot just after 8:20 p.m. while he was getting gas near the intersection of North Sheridan Road and McClure Avenue.

Nelson was arrested Friday and charged over the weekend. He was in court as required by the state’s SAFE-T Act which abolished cash bail. But it’s not a shock he was held. Nelson was already in custody at the Peoria County Jail on an unrelated weapons charge.

Plus, the nature of the new case — first-degree murder — and the fact that he faces at least 20 years and possibly decades more behind bars made detention highly likely.

Officers were called the 2400 block of Sheridan after the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated that nine rounds were fired. When they arrived, they found a man, later identified as Hardy, with a gunshot wound.

Detectives with the Peoria Police Department watched surveillance footage from the gas station and saw Hardy at the pumps. They also saw another person, allegedly Nelson, get out of another vehicle, walk over to Hardy and start to shoot.

When he was questioned by detectives, Nelson allegedly admitted to being at the gas station but not being the shooter.

He will next appear in court on Nov. 16 for a preliminary hearing.