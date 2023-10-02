PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A man is in jail Monday after being arrested over the weekend on a slew of weapons charges.

Etrrec Lee Walker, 33, was booked into the Peoria County Jail on charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of a firearm without a valid FOID card.

He was scheduled to appear in Peoria County Circuit Court on the illegal possession charge later Monday. Prosecutors are seeking to hold him pending the outcome of his trial.

Officers responded to the 1300 block of West John H. Gwynn Jr., Avenue shortly after 5:20 p.m. Saturday after an alert from the ShotSpotter gunfire detection system indicated one round had been fired.

When they arrived, they saw a man, allegedly Walker, running away from the area where

the shot was fired. After a brief foot chase, Walker was taken into custody.

During a search of Walker’s flight path, officers located a discarded handgun, according to Semone Roth, a Peoria police spokeswoman.